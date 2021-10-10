 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

50th for Henry, Kathy Armstrong

Henry, Kathy Armstrong

EL PASO — Henry and Kathy Armstrong of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 2256 CR 1200 N. El Paso, IL 61738. 

Henry and Kathy Bowen were married on Oct. 16, 1971 at the United Methodist Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Bonnie Armstrong, Matron of Honor; and Logan Armstrong, Best Man.

Henry and Kathy are the parents of Angela (John) Piccolo, Spring Valley; Amanda (Chad) Hesterberg, Gifford; and Karl (Julie) Armstrong, Freeburg. They also have 10 grandchildren.

Henry is retired from elevator construction with Tissen Krup. Kathy is a retired salon owner with Tall Oaks Family Salon. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie and Timothy Simmons of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a two week trip to their winter home …

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

NORMAL — Richard and Janet Zich of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Thanksgiving. 

60th for Frank, Sharon Neal

60th for Frank, Sharon Neal

EUREKA — Frank and Sharon Neal of Eureka celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration during Labor Day weekend. Cards m…

Perry-Frey

Perry-Frey

BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

BLOOMINGTON — Bill and Gail Wilson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip next year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News