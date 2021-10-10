50th for Henry, Kathy Armstrong

EL PASO — Henry and Kathy Armstrong of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 2256 CR 1200 N. El Paso, IL 61738.

Henry and Kathy Bowen were married on Oct. 16, 1971 at the United Methodist Church, El Paso. Their attendants were Bonnie Armstrong, Matron of Honor; and Logan Armstrong, Best Man.

Henry and Kathy are the parents of Angela (John) Piccolo, Spring Valley; Amanda (Chad) Hesterberg, Gifford; and Karl (Julie) Armstrong, Freeburg. They also have 10 grandchildren.

Henry is retired from elevator construction with Tissen Krup. Kathy is a retired salon owner with Tall Oaks Family Salon.