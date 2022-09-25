50th for Harlan and Jane Greeneberg

PONTIAC — Harlan and Jane Greeneberg of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 30.

Harlan and Jane Campagna were married on Sept. 30, 1972 at the Pontiac First United Methodist Church. Their attendants were the late Ken Seemayer and Ramona Harris of Pontiac.

The couple has one daughter, Susan (Thomas) Hazlett, of Bloomington and one granddaughter.

Before retiring, the Greenebergs were longtime merchants in downtown Pontiac, owning and operation Jane's Hallmark for many years. Harlan is also retired from Caterpillar, Inc. where he worked for 24 years.

After being cared for at home by her husband for four years, Mrs. Greeneberg moved to Evenglow Lodge in 2021 due to health issues. Mr. Greeneberg is a daily visitor and volunteer at the Lodge.