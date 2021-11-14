 Skip to main content
50th for Everett, Marsha Roe

PONTIAC — Everett and Marsha Roe of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip planned for a later date.

Everett and Marsha Sullivan were married on Oct. 23, 1971 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. Rev. Francis Ryan officiated. Their attendants were the late Russell Roe and Barbara (Sullivan) Gregory.

Everett and Marsha are the parents of Laura (Don) Kilgore, Pontiac; and Joseph (Missy Reiners) Roe, Pontiac. They also have two grandchildren; Austin (Kieley) Kilgore, Pontiac; and Brent (Hannah Smith) Kilgore, Fort Worth, TX.

Everett worked in the pre-press department at Original Smith Printing in Bloomington, retiring in 2016. Marsha was a deputy clerk at the Livingston County Clerk's office in Pontiac, retiring in 2017.

