HEYWORTH — Ernst and Susan Busse of Heyworth will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ernst and Susan Kaufman were married on Dec. 30, 1971 at Heyworth Christian Church. Their attendants were Tammy Hunt and Marvin Whitlock.

Ernst and Susan are the parents of Heather (Corry) Shipley, Davenport, IA; and Sara Penny, Heyworth. They also have one grandchild, Madison Penny.

Ernst retired in 2010 and Susan retired in 2013.