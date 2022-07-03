50th for Ed and Cindy Kelley

NORMAL — Ed and Cindy Kelley of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Destihl on July 2.

Ed and Cindy Chiodo were married on June 24, 1972 at Epiphany Church in Normal. Their attendants were Monica Sacco, Cynthia Bennett, Pat Schamburg, Barry Reeves, Rick Snow and Carl Hinthorn.

Ed and Cindy are the parents of Dawn (Keith) Kelley-Lett, Normal; Sandi (Dan) Bays, Downs; and EJ (Marquita) Kelley, Towanda. They also have nine grandchildren.

Ed is a farmer. Cindy was the owner of Camp Grandma.

Ed and Cindy's original wedding announcement ran in the Pantagraph on June 30, 1972.