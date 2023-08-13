50th for Dr. Paul, Ginni Pedersen

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Paul and Ginni Pedersen of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Paul and Virginia Hestrom were married on Aug. 18, 1973 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Pamela Nelson and Geoffrey Pedersen.

They are the parents fo Jerusha Pedersen, Chicago; Christopher (Elizabeth) Pedersen, Bloomington; and Nels (Dr. Natalie) Pedersen, Peoria. They have three grandchildren.

He works as a physician and she was a registered nurse.