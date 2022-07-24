 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th for Don and Sue Mullins

NORMAL — Don and Sue Mullins of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner with their sons.

Don and Sue Szpisjak were married on July 22, 1972 at St. Odilo Church in Berwyn, IL with a reception at Old Prague Restaurant in Cicero, IL. 

Don and Sue are the parents of Michael Donald and Robert George.

Don worked in poultry research at DeKalb AgResearch; manufacturing and marketing at A O Smith Harvestore; and maintenance at Northern Illinois University, retiring in 2014. Sue taught third and fourth grade at Shabbona, Malta and DeKalb school districts, retiring in 2010.

Don and Sue met at Illinois State University in 1970 and decided to retire to Normal in 2016. 

