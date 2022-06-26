50th for Don and Louise Savage

NORMAL — Don and Louise Savage of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding with several family get-togethers.

Don and Louise Bounds-Schroeder were married on July 22, 1972 at Trinity Lutheran Church,

Dona and Louise are the parents of Becky Savage, Bloomington; Vickie (Mark) Poruba, Savoy; Lynnette (Rusty) Hendren, LeRoy; Diane (Jason) Priest, Charlotte, NC; Tom (Kelly) Schroeder, Normal; and Debbie Savage, deceased. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Don farmed in the Bellflower area for over 50 years, retiring in 2001. Louise worked in the dean of Students Office at University of Illinois, retiring in 2001.