HEYWORTH — Don and Diana Hancock of Heyworth celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Don and Diana Mowbray were married on June 23, 1972.

Don and Diana are the parents of Mindy (Shane) Arndt, Fisher; Mark (Jess) Hancock, Groveland; and Megan (Dave) Tjaden, Heyworth. They also have eight grandchildren.

Don worked at State Farm Insurance and Diana worked at Heartland Head Start. They are both retired.