50th for Dennis, Michele Garrigus

NORMAL — Dennis and Michele Garrigus of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Florida.
Dennis and Michele Holt were married on August 28, 1971 at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Ralph Heifner and Sharon McClure. They are the parents to Mike (Heather) Garrigus. They also have two grandchildren.
Dennis works as self-employed in vinyl repair and Michele worked as an Underwriting Service Assistant at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2017.