NORMAL — David and Shirley McCauley of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

David and Shirley Cornell were married on Feb. 17, 1973 at United Methodist Church in Tremont, IL. Their first attendant was Donald Brown, best man. Their second attendant was Linda Kauffman, matron of honor.

David and Shirley are the parents of Christopher McCauley, deceased; and James (Sarah - fiance) McCauley. They have one grandchild.

David was a construction laborer for Laborers Local 362, retiring in 1999. Shirley was an office manager at ISU Bone Student Center, retiring in 2015.