50th for David and Marilyn Musick

NORMAL — David and Marilyn Musick of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends reception at the Double Tree Hotel hosted by their children.

David and Marilyn Sampson were married on Aug. 19, 1972 at Irish Grove Presbyterian Church in Greenview, IL. Their attendants were Judy Bennett and Chuck Setchell. 

David and Marilyn are the parents of John (Sarah) Musick, Morris, IL; and Allison (Sean) Kerr, Normal, IL. They also have four grandchildren.

David was a music teacher for Washington Central Grade School and Unit 5 schools, retiring in 2006. He is currently a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Marilyn was a music teacher for El Paso and El Paso Gridley schools, retiring in 2005. She and David are also the choir directors at the Evangelical Free Church. 

