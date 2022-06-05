50th for David and Deborah Gentry

SURPRISE, Arizona — David and Deborah Gentry of Surprise, Arizona will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a scenic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad trip and tours of surrounding areas in the fall.

David and Deborah Barnes were married on June 10, 1972 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana, IL. Their attendants were Jay A. Gentry and Teresa M. Barnes.

David and Deborah are the parents of Sarah Beth Aubry, Wilmore, KY; and Joseph Allen (Sarah Ann) Gentry, Phoenix, AZ. They also have five granddaughters.

David was a Agronomy Technical Manager for GROWMARK, retiring in 2015. Deborah was a higher education professor and administrator for Illinois State University and Heartland Community College. She retired from ISU in 2008 and HCC in 2017.