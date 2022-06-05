 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

50th for David and Deborah Gentry

SURPRISE, Arizona — David and Deborah Gentry of Surprise, Arizona will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a scenic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad trip and tours of surrounding areas in the fall.

David and Deborah Barnes were married on June 10, 1972 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Urbana, IL. Their attendants were Jay A. Gentry and Teresa M. Barnes.

David and Deborah are the parents of Sarah Beth Aubry, Wilmore, KY; and Joseph Allen (Sarah Ann) Gentry, Phoenix, AZ. They also have five granddaughters. 

David was a Agronomy Technical Manager for GROWMARK, retiring in 2015. Deborah was a higher education professor and administrator for Illinois State University and Heartland Community College. She retired from ISU in 2008 and HCC in 2017. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Steve and Ruth Kurtenbach

50th for Steve and Ruth Kurtenbach

TOWANDA — Steve and Ruth Kurtenbach of Towanda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Rice Farm with family.

95th birthday for Rosemary King

95th birthday for Rosemary King

BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary King of Bloomington will celebrate her 95th birthday with her family on Saturday, June 4. Cards may be sent to Carriage…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News