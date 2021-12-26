50th for Dave, Rita Houchin

BLOOMINGTON — Dave and Rita Houchin of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Dave and Rita Hoge were married on Dec. 25, 1971 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wenona. Their attendants were Jim Kinsolving and Corrine Kinsolving.

Dave and Rita are the parents of Rob (Jodi) Houchin, Bloomington; and Kristy (William) Carver, Heyworth. They also have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Dave worked at NuWay Transportation, retiring in 2015. Rita worked at Evergreen FS, retiring in 2018