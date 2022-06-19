50th for Dan and Susie Boian

CHENOA — Dan and Susie Boian of Chenoa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a get-together with family.

Dan and Susie Haas were married on June 24, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Their attendants were Sharon Hoobler and Tom Shaw.

Dan and Susie are the parents of Theresa (Alan) Miller, Gridley; Natalie (Aaron) Ayers, Henderson, Nevada; and Marie (Dain) Meyer, Volo. They also have nine grandchildren.

Dan was the owner of Chenoa Pharmacy, retiring in 2016. Susie was the owner of Chenoa Pharmacy and an English Teacher at Chenoa Grade School, retiring in 2016.