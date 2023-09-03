50th for Curt, Elma Fleming

NORMAL — Curt and Elma Fleming of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Curt and Elma Schlipf were married on Sept. 9, 1973 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Gridley. The best man was Doug Litwiller. The maid of honor was Nancy (Funk) Damery.

They are the parents of Erin (John) Martin, Trivoli; and Evan (Rachel) Fleming, Hayden, CO. They have seven grandchildren.

He works as an electrical estimator for Wm. Masters Inc. She is an R.N., retiring in 2020 from OSF Healthcare.