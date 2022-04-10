50th for Carol and Charles Gose, Jr.

TOWANDA — Carol and Charles Gose, Jr. of Towanda will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Charles and Carol Mishler were married on April 16, 1972 at Park United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Danny Hoye and Sharon Grimm.

Charles and Carol are the parents of Ashley (Greg III) Thirtyacre, Ripley, Ohio. They are also expecting their first grandchild in August.

Charles worked at Cub Foods, retiring in 2012. Carol worked at Country Financial, retiring in 2016.