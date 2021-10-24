 Skip to main content
50th for Carl, Diana Tull

FAIRBURY — Carl and Diana Tull of McKenzie, TN, formerly of Fairbury will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Wells on Main, 112 E. Locust St., Fairbury. The couple also recently took a bus tour of the New England states to see the fall foliage.

Carl and Diana Schlueter were married on Oct. 29, 1971 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rowe. Their attendants were Sandy (Folks) Alsford, deceased; and Bo Walker, deceased. 

Carl and Diana are the parents of Chris (Tammy) Tull, Fairbury; Many (Matt) Burnett, Dresden, TN; and Kelly Tull, Champaign. They also have five grandchildren.

Carl worked at Caterpillar in Pontiac and at Prairie Central CUSD #8, retiring from Caterpillar in 2005 and 2016 from Prairie Central. Diana worked as a legal assistant for Herr & Herr Attorneys in Pontiac and at Dunn Law Firm in Bloomington, retiring in 2018 after 50 years of employment. 

