50th for Bob, Mary Beth Augspurger

CHENOA — Bob and Mary Beth Augspurger of Chenoa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrated with a trip to the Holy Land, visiting Jerusalem, Bethlehem and the Dead Sea. They will also enjoy a small family celebration with their children and grandchildren.

Bob and Mary Beth Sabin were married on July 14, 1973 at Salem Mennonite Church in Gridley, IL.

They are the parents of Nathan (Cara) Augspurger, Noblesville, IN; Chad (Molly) Augspurger, Gibson City; and Seth (Anjie) Augspurger, Queens, NY. They have four grandchildren.

Bob worked in sales and Mary Beth was a nurse. They are both retired.