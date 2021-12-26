50th for Bill, Joyce Glasscock

BLOOMINGTON — Bill and Joyce Glasscock of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party in the summer.

Bill and Joyce Turner were married on Dec. 29, 1971 in Normal. They are the parents of Tamara (Latney) Brooks, Danvers; William (Amanda) Glasscock, Austin, TX; and Hollie (Chris) Montenegro, Bloomington. They also have nine grandchildren and soon-to-be six great-grandchildren, with one due in January.