50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

BLOOMINGTON — Bill and Gail Wilson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip next year.

Bill and Gail Andrews were married on Sept. 25, 1971 at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Rodney Schriefer and Jill Klein Self.

Bill and Gail are the parents of Andrea (Rob) Raycraft, Bloomington; Josh (Jennifer) Wilson, Minier; and Zack (Cassie) Wilson, Anderson, Indiana. They also have eight grandchildren.

Bill was a mail carrier for the  U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2001. Gail was a registered nurse, retiring in 2018. 

