50th for Bill and Mary Rustemeyer

NORMAL — Bill and Mary Rustemeyer of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Bill and Mary Johnson were married on April 8, 1972 at Rio Presbyterian Church, Rio, IL. Their attendants were Kevin Rustemeyer and Connie Munson Cheline.

Bill and Mary are the parents of Matthew (Nicole) Rustemeyer, Bloomington; and Leah Cherry, Normal. They also have four grandchildren.

Bill worked at State Farm, retiring in 2014. Mary worked at Unit 5 school district, retiring in 2010.