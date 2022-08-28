 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

40th for Larry and Maureen Lyons

Larry and Maureen Lyons

NORMAL — Larry and Maureen Lyons of Normal will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary by spending time on the golf course, traveling with family and friends, and enjoying their promotion to grandparents.

Friends are invited to wish them congratulations the next time you see them at the 19th hole.

Larry and Maureen Howe were married on Sept. 3, 1982. They are the parents of Matt (LB) Lyons, Ankeny, IA; and Kristin (Daniel) Szymanek, Memphis, TN. They also have one grandchild.

Larry worked in the athletics department at Illinois State University and Maureen worked at State Farm. They are both retired. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

55th for Sharon and Steve Carr

55th for Sharon and Steve Carr

BLOOMINGTON — Sharon and Steve Carr of Bloomington will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a trip to Gatlinburg, TN this fall.

50th for David and Marilyn Musick

50th for David and Marilyn Musick

NORMAL — David and Marilyn Musick of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends reception at the Double Tr…

60th for James and Marcia Nelson

60th for James and Marcia Nelson

BLOOMINGTON — James and Marcia Nelson of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary by spending quality time with daughters and…

90th birthday for Darrel Kline

90th birthday for Darrel Kline

BLOOMINGTON — Darrel Kline of Bloomington celebrated his 90th birthday on July 23 with an open house at his daughter's home in Bloomington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News