40th for Larry and Maureen Lyons

NORMAL — Larry and Maureen Lyons of Normal will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary by spending time on the golf course, traveling with family and friends, and enjoying their promotion to grandparents.

Friends are invited to wish them congratulations the next time you see them at the 19th hole.

Larry and Maureen Howe were married on Sept. 3, 1982. They are the parents of Matt (LB) Lyons, Ankeny, IA; and Kristin (Daniel) Szymanek, Memphis, TN. They also have one grandchild.

Larry worked in the athletics department at Illinois State University and Maureen worked at State Farm. They are both retired.