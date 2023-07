30th for Larry, Opal Dipietrantonio

BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Opal Dipientrantonio of Bloomington will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Larry and Opal Wilmoth were married on July 23, 1993 in Bloomington.

They are the parenst of Larry (Crystal) Dipientrantonio, Jr., of Canada. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was a maintenance manager at Heritage Manor, retiring in 2005. She works as a manager at Meijer.