NORMAL — John and Julie Nixon of Normal will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip to San Francisco and Hawaii in 2022.

John and Julie Scott were married on Oct. 26, 1996 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Lori Bhatt and Maurice W. Nixon.

John worked for GTE/Verizon, retiring in 2006. Julie worked for GTE and Manpower, retiring in 2005.

The couple recently took a Viking Cruise to Paris, Luxembourg and Germany.