25th for Fred and Janet Render

DOWNS — Fred and Janet Render of Downs will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and trip to Hawaii.

Fred and Janet Skillrud were married on Nov. 29, 1997 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington. The first attendant was Meta Dawson and the second attendant was John Skillrud.

Fred and Janet are the parents of Kara (Mike) Heuer, Normal; Janel (Brian) Rapp, Oswego; Chad (Amanda) Render, Oswego; Andrew (Jordan) Bass, Westfield, IN; Christine (Danny) Greenfield, Oakland, CA; and Nathaniel Bass, Portland, OR. They have 10 grandchildren: Grace, Sydney (Heuer); Tucker, Carter, Jenna (Rapp); Camden, Mae (Render); Thomas, Clare (Bass); Ezra Greenfield.

Fred is the Director of Buildings and Grounds at St. John's Lutheran Church. Janet was a special education teacher, retiring in 2018. 

