106th birthday for Jeanette Hayslip

Jeanette Hayslip

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanette Hayslip of Bloomington will celebrate her 106th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 14 Heartland Drive, Room 214, Bloomington.

Jeanette was born on Nov. 11, 1915 in Danvers. She married Donald Hayslip on Sept. 17, 1936. He passed away on Sept. 6, 1972.

Her children are LaVerne LaFarge, deceased; Donnette Holliger, Bloomington; and Janice Wheatley, Bloomington. She also 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She lived on a farm all her life. She worked as a farmer and a secretary. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and traveling. She reads, does puzzles and plays games. She also loves spending time with friends and family. She is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Normal and Carlock Seniors. 

