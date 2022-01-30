 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
105th birthday for Edith Wilson

GRIDLEY — Edith Wilson of Gridley will celebrate her 105th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 801 N. Center St., Gridley, 61744.

Edith was born on Jan. 26, 1915 in Panola, IL. She married Lyle Wilson in January of 1934. He passed away on Dec. 28, 2000.

Edith is mother of Donna (Tom) Thurmon; both deceased; Sharon (Bill) Phelan, Normal; Richard (Karen) Wilson, Oceanside, CA; and Norman (Madonna) Wilson, Gridley. She also has 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. 

Edith is retired. She enjoys Jeopardy and Lawrence Welk. She is also a member of Christ Community Church in Gridley. 

