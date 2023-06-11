102nd for Ardell Walle

BLOOMINGTON — Ardell A. Walle of Bloomington will celebrate her 102nd birthday with a card shower and family dinners.

She was born on June 14, 1921 in Brown Township, Champaign County, IL to August and Clara Lorenzen Zimmerman.

She married Francis N. Walle on January 28, 1943. He passed away on Aug. 23, 2014.

She is the mother of Carol (Gordon) Dremann, Princeton; Dean, Tucson, AZ; Mary (Stephen) Peterson, Bloomington; Richard, Bloomington; Steve, deceased; David, deceased; and daughter-in-law Karen, Springfield. She has 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ardell graduated from Fisher High School and Illinois Commercial College, Champaign. She worked for four years at Ford County Service Company, Melvin. She retired in 1990 from Farmers-Merchants National Bank of Paxton, Melvin Bank branch, after 16 years of service.

She was a 50-year active member of St. George Catholic Church in Melvin. She is currently a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Downs. She is a life member of the VFW Auxiliary of Gibson City/Melvin and a past member of Downs Senior Citizens group.

Adell loves to be with and hear from family, friends, and neighbors. She also enjoys sitting in on a good conversation and to be fussed over.

Cards can be sent to P.O Box 61, Downs, IL 61736.