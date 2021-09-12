100th birthday for Theresa P. Andrew

NORMAL — Theresa P. Andrew of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends, and a card shower. Cards may be sent to: c/o Heritage Health, 509. N. Adelaide St., Normal.

Theresa was born on Sept. 19, 1921 in Stokesdale, North Carolina. She married Bunyan H. Andrew on Aug. 5, 1941. He passed on July 2, 1970.

Theresa has two children: John B. (Karen) Andrew, Bloomington; and Harold F. (Teresa) Andrew, Spring, Texas. Theresa also has five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Theresa is retired. She worked over 30 years in the print and mailing departments of the United Methodist Church Central Illinois Conference office in Bloomington.

Theresa likes to hear Illinois Wesleyan University sport results and Brevard College, North Carolina, class of 40 news. She is also a member of Wesley United Church in Bloomington.