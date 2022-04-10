100th birthday for Ruth F. Ivy

BLOOMINGTON — Ruth F. Ivy of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday.

Ruth was born on April 11, 1922 in St. Louis, MO. She married Ben A. Ivy, Jr. on June 14, 1941. He passed away on February 28, 1977.

Ruth and Ben are the parents of Ben A. Ivy III, Los Angeles, CA; Charles Ivy a.k.a Faiysal Abdul Rahman, deceased; Ruthanne Ali, Douglasville, GA; David Ivy, Sr., Douglasville, GA; Stephen Ivy, La Puente, CA; Paulette Ivy Harris, Avon, IN; Mark Ivy, deceased; Janet Onyeagoro, Apple Valley, CA; Donald Ivy, Glendale, AZ; and Mary Ivy, Bloomington. They also have 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 30 great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a Clerk Supervisor at Army Records Center in St. Louis, MO.

Ruth enjoys playing solitaire, crocheting hats, shaws and making, and sending greeting cards to the people she loves.