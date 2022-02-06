100th birthday for Marjorie Lewis Mishler

FAIRBURY — Marjorie Lewis Mishler of Fairbury will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower and a celebration with family. Cards may be sent to 206 Circle Drive #8, Fairbury.

Marjorie was born on Feb. 11, 1922 in Bloomington. She married A. Raymond Mishler on Nov. 25, 1944. He passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Surviving siblings include Franlin (Virginia) Lewis, Jr., Bloomington; and Eleanor Robertson, Keizer, OR.

Marjorie is the mother of Linda (John) Gathman, Longmont, CO; Roger (Nancy) Mishler, El Paso; and Robert Mishler, Champaign. She also has two grandchildren.

Marjorie farmed with her husband for 46 years, retiring in 1992. She also worked in retail at Walton's Department Store and Huber Clothing in Fairbury. She is an accomplished seamstress and enjoys reading and spending time with family.

Marjorie is a member of United Methodist Church in Fairbury, the Chautauqua Society and United Methodist Women.