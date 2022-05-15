100th birthday for Marjorie Fulton Johnson

NORMAL — Marjorie E. (Fulton) Johnson of Normal will celebrate her 100th birthday.

Marjorie was born on May 14, 1922 in rural Heyworth. She married Bobby Johnson of Chenoa, where they raised their children Warren, John, Russell and Carol. They also have seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie worked as a registered nurse and farmed with her busband.

Marjorie's family will be hosting an open house on June 18 from 2-4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 204 S. Division St., Chenoa 61726.

Cards may be sent to Evergreen Village, 1701 Evergreen Blvd., Normal 61761.