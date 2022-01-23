100th birthday for Ida Leona Oesch Meihsner

BLOOMINGTON — Ida Leona Oesch Meihsner of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower and family celebration.

Ida was born on Jan. 25, 1922 in Bloomington. Ida grew up at 5 Dawes Place in Bloomington with her parents William and Adah Remus Oesch. Being the oldest child, Ida grew up with many responsibilities for her brothers and sisters. After high school Ida worked many years for her father's company, Oesch Transfer. She was always good with numbers and financial records and felt very proud to help her father in the business.

Ida married Richard Meihsner on April 17, 1953. They welcomed two daughters, Joey Anne Meihsner and Martha Meihsner Geison. The girls were young when Ida started working at ISU's Milner Library where she made life-long friends and excelled at her job. Ida took a second job working Friday and Saturday nights at then Brokaw Hospital in the Admitting Department. Ida was always one for a bit of gossip and she got her fill those late nights at the hospital. Ida sacrificed much to give her daughters the best in all she could.

After retirement from ISU, Ida helped care for her beloved granddaughters, Libby and Grace. Ida always loved to bake pies and cookies and was thrilled to have the girls there to help her with both production and consumption. Ida was an active volunteer for many years for the John Scott Center, the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run, Habitat for Humanity and at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Ida has a fashion flare and loved to wear red, shopping first at Paul Anderson's and Roland's in downtown Bloomington and in recent years at Talbots. Ida always valued looked her best and staying connected to her longtime friends and having frequent Saturday morning breakfasts with son-in-law Stan. Being young at heart, she is never one to want to hang out with "old people!"

Please send birthday wishes to Ida to:

Bickford House Senior Living

Attention: Cathy Parsons, Director of Nursing

14 Heartland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704