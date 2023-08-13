100th for Betty Lone Popejoy

NORMAL — Betty Lone Popejoy will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14.

Betty was born on Aug. 14, 1923 in Chapin, IL. She married Gerald Popejoy. He passed away in January 2003.

Siblings include Georgia Mae Boriack.

Betty is the mother of Michael Craig, deceased; stepchildren David Popejoy and wife Barbara; and Susan Popejoy. She has three grandchildren: Michael, Mark, and John Craig; and step-grandson Mark Popejoy. She also has six great-grandchildren.

She worked at Biddle Advertising. She enjoys gardening and was a world-class seamtress making much of her own clothing.