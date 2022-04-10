100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

BLOOMINGTON — Bernadine M. Vogel of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a private celebration and card shower. Cards may be sent to 28 Bay Pointe Drive Bloomington, IL 61704.

Bernie was born on April 24, 1922 in Bloomington. She married Roger J. Vogel on July 25, 1942. He passed away January 30, 1977. They have three children, John, Mary Ziller and Ann (Larry) Kingdon. She is blessed with seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bernie worked at State Farm for six years and later at Chadbands Jewelry Store until retiring. She later volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital gift shop.

Bernie is a lifetime member of St. Mary's Church of Bloomington.