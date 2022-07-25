50th for Richard and Karen Shelby

Richard “Dick” and Karen (Moritz) Shelby of Decatur will celebrate their 50th anniversary.

They were married on August 5, 1972, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Benson.

Attendants were Marj Moritz and Don Shelby. They are the parents of Jason (Kate) Shelby of Kansas City, KS and Shawn (Shelley) Shelby of Decatur.

He retired in 2009 from Macon-Piatt special education as Regional Superintendent of Schools and she retired in 2010 from Mueller Co. in Decatur as executive assistant.

To celebrate their anniversary they are planning a family dinner in late December in Naples, FL. The couple met at the Old Settlers celebration in Metamora on Friday, June 20, 1969.