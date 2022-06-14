Determined. Hardworking. Loving. These are just a few words to describe senior Anna Perry. But don’t forget about STATE CHAMP!

During Anna’s four years at Eureka High School, she was involved in cross country, track, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a leader and is willing to help her teammates when they seek it. Anna had big dreams going into her last cross country and track seasons.

She worked harder than ever and made her dreams come true. She has many track and cross country accomplishments. She was an IHSA HOI Conference cross country champion, IHSA State Track Qualifer, 3200m IHSA State Track Medalist 3200 and 1600, and Peoria Journal Star Cross Country runner of the year. And to round out her senior year, Anna placed 8th in State in the 1600 and dominated with a 1st place finish in the 3200.

“I plan to attend Bradley University. I will study in their physical therapy program,” Anna said. Off of the course she wants to pursue the medical field. “Over the past few years of training and competing in track and cross county, it has created a deep passion for the sport of running. Physical therapy directly ties into my passion,” she said.

She chose Bradley with a purpose. “I visited Bradley University twice during my period of searching. Our bond stuck immediately. The University, the coaching, the potential teammates, and the passion for the sport was a perfect match. My life path created years ago by the Lord has led me to Bradley and then I trust it will further lead me in the years to come,” Anna said.

She is glad to move on to the next level but will also miss the place she spent her last four years. “I will miss my brother Andrew. We spent a lot of time together in school and in the same sports. I am so lucky to be blessed with two brothers. But, I will be able to find them quite easily,” she said.

Her science teacher and coach Mr. O’Hanlon said, “I have been blessed to see her success firsthand as one of her cross country coaches and science teachers. Anna has so many talents, and such a long resume of achievements, but I think her defining trait is her good heart.”

