Angelica Riley-Taylor has loved helping others in a medical setting since her first job at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Maywood.
Her mother had signed her up for a position similar to a candy striper as part of a summer program.
“I loved working with the veterans, listening to their stories and passing out snacks to them,” said Riley-Taylor, 41.
She is now a registered nurse case manager and sexual assault nurse examiner at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
A nurse for six years, Riley-Taylor said the hardest part of the job is wanting to help everyone, but recognizing that not everyone wants the help yet. Some people are not ready to make the necessary changes to obtain services available to them.
However, she loves achieving positive outcomes for patients and their families.
“Setting families up with the necessary resources and providing information to someone who didn’t realize it existed,” she said. “Helping people during what may be a difficult moment for them.”
For anyone who has contemplated joining the field, Riley-Taylor recommends going for it.
“Start by taking one class at a time and believe in yourself,” she said. “That’s half the battle, believing you can. It will be hard (unless you’re a genius) but it’s worth the sacrifice and time.”
On her own journey, Riley-Taylor credits the help of Elaine Hardy, assistant professor at Illinois Wesleyan University School of Nursing, who helped her study for and pass the NCLEX exam.
Her husband of 16 years, Chris, has also been a vital source of support. “He encourages me during my weakest moments,” she said. “He pushes me and refuses to let me give up when I want to,” and he can find the humor in any situation, she said.
The couple has four children, Terry, Trevoun, Chris Jr. and Calen, and a granddaughter, Aliza.