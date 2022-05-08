For Andrew Tharp, the choice to pursue nursing was all about finding a way to help others.
The 35-year-old nurse practitioner at OSF Healthcare seized on the opportunity to have a lasting impact on patients, whether they are working to improve and maintain their health or perhaps enduring the hardest period of their lives.
“Being a part of that journey and supporting them in any way I can is incredibly rewarding,” said Tharp, who has completed Master of Business Administration and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Tharp cares deeply about his patients and works diligently to ensure he is providing the highest quality of care to each person. He often finds himself replaying recent patient visits at night, searching for other opportunities to help.
“Being able to get to know so many amazing patients, families, and coworkers is one of the best parts of my job,” he said. “I have gotten to learn so much from so many different people; being able to form that human connection is incredibly rewarding.”
Prospective nurses should know the field can be a challenging one at times, but also deeply fulfilling.
“Don’t let the challenges or obstacles stand in your way of being successful,” he said. “There are so many great opportunities you can take advantage of in the nursing profession.”
Even in his guilty pleasure, Tharp is driven: He’s completed over 9,000 levels of Candy Crush.
In his downtime, Tharp enjoys watching all sports, playing tennis, golfing, reading and working on projects around the house.