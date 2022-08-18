An old occupation in the modern world

METAMORA - To “smith” means to strike and on September 8th the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at Villager’s Blacksmith shop at 308 E. Partridge, Metamora, for its meeting and program. Laure Adams will enlighten us on how she and other blacksmiths used vintage tools to fabricate objects out of iron with heat, cold forging and an anvil. Joseph Villiger worked out of this shop for 32 years from 1906 until he retired in 1938.

The time for this meeting has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. because of type of lighting in the building. Please note that there are a few steps into the old building and it not really considered handicap assessable. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like to sit down.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. The Society also maintains a mini-museum and research library to cultivate the historical sense and diffuse knowledge through meetings and publications.

The Woodford County Historical Society meets monthly, March through November, on the 2nd Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.