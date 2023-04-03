“The Lord gives strength to His people; the Lord blesses His people with peace” (Psalm 29:11). This is one of Amanda Durand’s favorite verses and definitely one that she looks to for guidance in her life.

Amanda, daughter of Tom and Marsha Durand, is a very driven student, always striving to do her best. She always gives it her all in each and every thing that she does. Another fact about Amanda is that she always tries to do the right thing, whether that be always driving under the speed limit or always showing up on time for school.

For the first two years of high school, Amanda was a part of FACS Club. This year, she is a part of the Woodford County CEO program. With this program, she got to start her own business, Oak & Abel, in which she sells baby blankets. She was inspired to start this business by her love for sewing and her love for her little niece, Oaklynn.

Amanda is very competitive and is always up for a board game. Her favorites include Ticket to Ride, Scrabble, and Life. She is also very creative. She loves crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She also likes reading historical fiction books. Two of her favorites are Wolf by Wolf and 28 Days. She enjoys hanging out with friends, such as Aliya Sauder, Charity Feucht, and Joanna Moser. She also enjoys hiking, specifically at Matthiessen State Park.

Amanda’s favorite high school memory was senior year Homecoming Week. She had fun dressing up, participating in the games, and attending the soccer game. Her favorite class she took in high school was Foods because she loves to cook. She can make just about anything, and she loves experimenting with different types of foods, such as various Chinese foods or homemade pizza.

Amanda is not sure what she will do for her career, but her current plan is to attend ICC, take some general classes, and go from there. I know that whatever Amanda decides to pursue in life, she will do it well and with a smile.