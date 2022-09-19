Alpha Chapter discusses Book Woman and upcoming meetings

CHENOA-On Sept. 10 Alpha Beta Chapter members of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society met at the Chenoa Family Restaurant to discuss The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek and learn of the upcoming programs at future meetings.

The historical novel focuses on Cussy, one of the traveling librarians who is involved with delivering books to remote areas in the Kentucky Pack Horse Library Project started by Eleanor Roosevelt during the 1930’s. Cussy is not only a book woman but she is one of the last of her kind whose skin is a shade of blue caused by methemoglobinemia, a disease which produces high levels of methemoglobin in the blood which turns skin to blue. Instead, the body needs hemoglobin that transfers oxygen in red blood.

Discussion leader Carol Hughes shared that the disease inherited by Cussy dates back to Martin Fugate who came as an orphan to Kentucky from France. He had the recessive gene of the disease and he married Elizabeth in 1820 who also had the recessive gene. Of their seven children four had blue skin. The last baby born with blue skin was in 1975, but in a few weeks his skin turned white. None of the readers had ever heard of this disease.

In Kentucky, much prejudice was directed toward those with blue skin. Consequently, they did not go to school and most people did not accept them. Readers were pleased that Cussy is so dedicated to delivering books, magazines, and scrapbooks to the very poor people in the hills of Kentucky. Many are starving for knowledge along with starving from lack of food. Members not only liked reading the book but were very touched by Cussy’s bravery and her willingness to reach people with printed materials no matter what situation faced her.

Marcia Wahls, Chenoa, Louann Harms, Fairbury and Carol Hughes, Eureka, met on Aug. 25 at Eureka College with women majoring in education who are juniors and seniors and shared how they would benefit becoming collegiate members of Delta Kappa Gamma. Four new collegiate members joined and each will receive a mentor from the chapter. Collegiate member Janie Gestautas, wrote an article about the course she took at Eureka College that involved a two-week trip to London this past summer. Members of her class gave a presentation at a famous sight assigned to each of them.

With donations collected at the meeting, Treasurer Janet Kilgus, Fairbury, reported that she will be able to purchase another well for the Marion Medical Mission Well Project this month. She also mentioned that a new location is being sought for the Creative Arts Retreat held in June each year.

President Wahls shared that the Oct. 15 meeting will be held at Eureka Christian Church making it more convenient for collegiate members to attend and hear from two principals who will speak on “How to Prepare for an Interview”. Also, there will be an induction ceremony for new active members. Other programs are scheduled that especially relate to teaching: “The Science of Reading – The Latest Reading Wars? Or Best Practice” in November and “Book Banning in Schools” in March.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.dkg.org or contact Carol Hughes at chughes@mtco.com.