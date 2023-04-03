Aliya Sauder, daughter of Matt and Hope Sauder, is a cheerful young lady that everyone should have the privilege of meeting. She enjoys helping others and is one of the most hard-working and tender-hearted people you will ever encounter. On top of her high academic achievements, she has faithfully participated in four years of Student Council, two years in the FACS club, three years on the volleyball team, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Aliya has made a big impact on our school and created many lasting friendships along the way.

One of her favorite high school memories is the day Aliya and her classmates from the CEO program ran a successful soup supper and raffle this last December. Aliya enjoyed running the event alongside her classmates and getting to have this one-of-a-kind experience. She especially enjoyed the challenge and the opportunity to create special memories and deeper bonds with some of her friends. Aliya loves trying new things and no matter how intimidating or difficult they may be she approaches them boldly, ready to do her best. Whether trying calamari or reaching new heights while parasailing, she is always willing to be adventurous.

When Aliya isn’t at school, you can always find her hanging out with friends, reading a mystery novel, going on a hike, or traveling. She loves being on the move and going to new places, such as New York City, the Rockies, and Mt. Rushmore but also enjoys relaxing in the comfort and quietness of her home. When she is home, she enjoys chatting and playing games with her parents and two siblings, Jonah and Jakoby. Some of her favorite games to play include Ticket To Ride and Sorry. If they aren’t playing a game you can bet that they are watching the newest episode of Aliya’s favorite show, Survivor.

Aliya truly is one of the most fun and caring individuals around, and it is easy to see how much happiness she brings to those around her. All of the students and faculty will certainly miss Aliya and her cheerful personality after she graduates. Aliya will also miss leaving RBHS, but she will certainly take all of the memories she has made over the years with her. Her advice to incoming freshmen – and really all of the students – is “Enjoy your time in high school while it lasts, because it goes by before you even know it.” Aliya plans to attend ICC next fall to complete her general classes and discover what passions she will pursue in the future. Her favorite piece of scripture is sure to guide her as she finds her path in life: “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” -Proverbs 3:5-6.