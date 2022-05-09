“Don’t worry about anything. Instead, pray about everything.” Philippians 4:6; a quote that has brought inspiration and encouragement to Alaina’s life and something that she lives up to every day. Alaina Hartter, daughter of Brad and April Hartter, is a reliable, loyal, and kind person. Alaina is the type of person to bring positivity and jokes to every conversation.

Alaina is a very hardworking young lady with many different obligations including going to school, working at Geo’s Pizza in Metamora, being a member of the cheerleading team, Future Homemakers of America, and color guard. Although Alaina is a busy young lady, with hard work and dedication, she has been on the honor roll throughout junior high and high school.

After graduating from Roanoke-Benson High School, Alaina plans to attend ICC and possibly study business. As she departs from high school this coming spring, she has some advice for incoming freshmen: “Don’t be afraid to get involved in a lot of activities. Being actively involved makes high school more enjoyable and you should take the chance while you can,” says Alaina.

Alaina mentioned a memory that is to be forever remembered is the 2020 cheerleading season when the boy’s basketball team made it to the state championship: “It was an amazing experience and it was awesome to see the whole community come together to support them.”

Some of Alaina’s favorite things to do are to hang out with friends and family. As Alaina’s friend, I know how reliable she is when you need her. She is always there to talk or to simply listen when you need to rant. Her favorite TV show is Outer Banks, her favorite movie is The Parent Trap, and she loves all different genres of music.

Alaina is a one-of-a-kind person, and I can say with confidence that everyone who is friends with Alaina would say the same.

