Young farm couple in Missouri excited for future together

NORBORNE, Mo. — It began, like countless young romances through the years, at the Missouri State Fair.

At the 2015 fair, Logan Korff and Abby Bertz were both in high school and met through mutual friends. They were involved in FFA and their families farmed. Logan’s family farmed in the Missouri River bottom near Norborne, and Abby’s family farmed near Mayview, in the same area but on the other side of the river.

Abby caught Logan’s eye at the fair, and she remembers being impressed right away with his demeanor.

“I remember looking at Logan and thinking he holds himself different from other boys in high school,” Abby says. “He has an aura of confidence.”

When Logan and Abby got married on Sept. 4, 2021, it represented two people starting out in the world of agriculture together, and also the joining of two family farming legacies.

Abby is a seventh-generation farmer, and Logan is a fifth-generation farmer. As they work to build their own farming career, they both say it helps to have that background and support from which to grow.

“I’m fortunate enough to be coming to an operation that’s already established,” Logan says.

He says this means access to advanced technology and newer equipment as he works to get his part of the family farming operation developed.

Of course, building a farming operation is not easy, and Abby notes how competitive the market for land is, especially in the Missouri River bottom. But time is on their side, as both graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020. Logan studied ag systems management, and Abby majored in agribusiness. Abby also works for Pioneer as a territory manager, which gives her another level of involvement in agriculture and also supports their farming efforts.

Logan says river bottom farming has its challenges with high water and flooding, but the payoff can be excellent in the good years, when the fertile soil produces great yields.

“When it’s good, it’s good,” he says.

Having someone to share that farm journey with, in times pleasant as well as challenging, is something both appreciate.

“It’s somebody to bounce ideas off of in a non-judgmental environment,” Logan says.

Abby says she appreciates having someone she can have conversations with about farming plans and decisions, someone with a similar background. But also having perspectives from two different family farms can be beneficial, and they can talk about different ways of doing things and what has worked.

“It helped that both of us grew up on farms,” she says.

There are challenges they and other young farming couples face, including the uncertainties and impacts from the coronavirus outbreak, which impacted their final year of college. Logan graduated in May 2020, and Abby in December 2020. MU went to virtual learning midway through Logan’s last semester. He says it was unfortunate to say goodbye to those college years that way, but adds the situation affected everyone. He made the most of it and was able to help the family on the farm during spring planting that year, while keeping up with his coursework.

“I was able to do work from our farm,” he says.

Regardless of the farming challenges of the day, they express excitement at starting out full-time in the industry. Logan’s and Abby’s parents have served on the board for the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Corn Merchandising Council, and the couple participates in the Missouri CornRoots leadership training program.

Abby says it has been inspiring to watch their parents work, and they are excited to be playing a part as well.

“It’s finally our turn,” she says. “We’re 23 and we get to have this opportunity.”

That spirit of gratitude is noticeable when the couple talks about what they do for a living.

“I just love the lifestyle,” Logan says. “We’re so fortunate to be where we are, to do what we do.”

Abby agrees, and appreciates getting to share the journey.

“It’s not a job, it’s something we get to take each other along for the ride,” she says. “We both feel so fortunate that we got to grow up on the farm. It becomes who you are.”

