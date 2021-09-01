Watch now: Q&A with Illinois Department of Agriculture director Jerry Costello II

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II was named to his position in February 2020, literally on the eve of a global pandemic and all that would come with it.

Costello, the son of the former Democratic congressman of the same name, previously served more than eight years in the Illinois House of Representatives and had a brief stint as director of law enforcement for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources before Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed him to his current role.

Costello sat down with The Pantagraph for an interview about Illinois agriculture and its place in the world. Here is a transcript of that conversation, lightly edited for length and clarity:

***

Pantagraph: Your tenure as director began literally days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the American economy and threatened to disrupt every facet of life. The ag industry wasn't immune. Nearly a year and a half later, how is Illinois doing?

Jerry Costello II: There was a short period of time because of COVID exposure where meat processing was probably somewhere in the 50% ratio. That was a short period of time, probably just a couple of weeks. But, that was something that we as an agency absolutely prioritized as we have our meat and poultry inspection. I think (between the state of Illinois and) the Feds, we inspect 469 different processing plants.

We worked with local health departments, we worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health, we worked with a number of the processors, both large and small. And then we were able also to secure some CARES grants for smaller processors, which played a much larger role.

Pantagraph: Agriculture is Illinois' top industry in terms of economic impact. Give us the overview of the agricultural products that make it so.

JC: We're No. 1 in soybean production in the country, No. 2 in corn production and No. 4 in pork production. From a specialty crop aspect, we're No. 1 in pumpkin production in the United States, we're No. 1 in horseradish production. So, there's a number of areas where the state of Illinois does just an incredible job. I would also tell you that McLean County led the entire country in production of soybeans and I believe corn as well.

Pantagraph: What is Illinois' place in the world when it comes to agriculture and what are some specific advantages that make it a focal point in the U.S.?

JC: Obviously, the soil, especially in the middle of the state, is second to none in the United States. I would also tell you something that's extremely, extremely important to understand is that we have a river system, we have a rail system, we have O'Hare (Airport). So when you look at imports/exports, the ability that we have here in the Midwest to get crops to export to other countries and get them to market in general really is second to none in the United States.

Pantagraph: You've mentioned that commodity prices are up at levels we haven't seen in nearly a decade. Yet at the same time, many of the tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump remain in effect. What's driving these prices?

JC: Obviously what's driving commodity prices is supply and demand. There's no doubt that you know the demand in Asia and China has stayed extremely strong. It's one of the largest export countries that we have. Also something that occurred this past year is Brazil had the second-worst drought they've had in about 20 years. So they're a large soybean-producing country and I personally believe and think if you would talk to anybody, that's really helped bolster prices for U.S. soybeans.

Pantagraph: The weather seems to play such a large factor in the industry, whether it's what's occurring here or somewhere like Brazil.

JC: There is no doubt that when you look at what farmers go through, they probably, of any business, take some of the largest gambles because Mother Nature is something that is so unpredictable.

We've had a drought in five counties in Northern Illinois versus flooding that we've had in Southern Illinois. I think if you look at patterns, one of the things that we've seen, especially as of recently, is that a lot of temperature and weather patterns seem to be at extremes versus something that's been steady over the years in the past.

Pantagraph: Would it be fair to say that climate change is impacting Illinois farmers right now? And what do you foresee the impact being in the future?

JC: It is something that is always on the agency's radar. It's honestly on the radar of anyone who's in agriculture. From rainfall to excessive heat, whether you're in an El Nino or La Nina-type pattern, those things are always on the forefront of farmers' minds, especially according to where you are in the country.

Pantagraph: As you said, Illinois has a lot of the perfect conditions for being such a top agriculture state. Does that change the next few decades depending on how warm or how wet it might get?

JC: The one thing that I think we do benefit from to a degree is being in the center of the country versus the coast, where things even seem to be a little bit at more extremes.

Pantagraph: In late May, The Pantagraph did a three-part series on nutrient runoff from farms into local waterways. This year, we saw key programs receive full or even increased funding. But it's only dedicated for this fiscal year. Some of that advocated for multi-year funding commitments to these programs. Is that something that the AG is advocating for from the state legislature?

JC: The Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is something that's extremely important to us. It's something that we're working with our partners very closely on. If you look at our cover crops program, if you go back two years ago, it took us 12 days to fill 50,000 acres. And if you want to look at this year, it took us just over 12 hours to fill 50,000 acres. And we actually had 186,000 acres that were applied for. We keep all of those names of people that applied. We have that in a database. Funding for cover crops this year has doubled, so, it's something to where we think that there's the ability to make a huge impact.

The first year, I think we had about 80 percent of applicants for first-time cover crop users. This year, it was about 41 percent of applicants. So not only are you helping with runoff there, but cover crops also are a major source of carbon capture.

Pantagraph: Could we see an expansion of those cover crop programs?

JC: The demand is very high. Like I said, the Pritzker Administration along with the General Assembly doubled the funding for cover crops this last year. There's also federal funding that is being released. So there's huge demand and I do believe that is an area where we can see growth.

What I love about it is it's something that brings everyone together. It's a very bipartisan situation to where you've got people from an environmental capacity and an ag capacity working together to make sure that we're taking care of the land and our water resources.

Pantagraph: Let's briefly talk cannabis and hemp. The department just issued 32 initial cannabis craft grow licenses, 28 infuser licenses and nine transporter licenses. And hemp has been legal to grow since 2018. How big could these products be for Illinois ag?

JC: If you look at cannabis sales in the state, they've been rising as of recently. It's important to understand that this is a highly regulated industry. So, from a growth aspect, it's not something where anybody can just start into it at any point in time.

One of the things that I do think is worth talking about is the hemp industry. Down the road, I personally believe that hemp has the ability to be one of the top five cash crops in the state of Illinois. It's such a versatile product. It can be used in so many different things that I believe we will see in the not-so-distant future a real growth in the hemp industry.

