Use weed management to prevent loss, not add yield

Herbicide applications or seed treatments aren’t intended to add yield to a crop. Rather, they are designed to mitigate the impacts weeds will have on the overall bushel count at harvest.

University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager said it’s important to make that distinction as producers look at their decisions in 2022.

“The only thing we do controlling weeds is yield preservation,” Hager said. “Whether it’s herbicide or tillage, we are removing plants — we call them weeds, but they are plants — we don’t want there. They take up the resources a crop needs to express its maximum yield potential.”

Entering the 2022 growing season, herbicide supply and price have been heavily discussed, with shortages expected this season. Hager said the availability of glyphosate in particular is a significant concern for many producers. When he looked up pricing at one of his local stores in Illinois in January, glyphosate herbicides had more than doubled in price, with limits on how much each customer could purchase.

Those price increases may drive some producers to look for other options in 2022 or consider skipping a pass entirely. Hager said to be cautious when making any of those decisions.

“When you look at your spreadsheet, you have a column for expenditures and revenue,” Hager said. “They are linked. You can reduce that expenditure column, and that’s your call, but if you reduce it too much, you can inadvertently reduce the revenue column at the same time.”

Going into 2022, BASF agronomist Kasey Anderson said waterhemp, palmer amaranth and ragweed will likely continue being an issue for Midwest farmers, noting it’s hard to predict if there will be any outliers or new weed species.

Based on the latest climate prediction data, a potentially drier spring is expected for the upcoming growing season. Without rain, early season herbicide applications won’t trigger, leaving more weed potential in the field. If planting into soil that is retaining some moisture, that gives a little more leeway on applications, Anderson said.

“If you think back to 2012, that was our last real big drought year,” Anderson said. “If we were doing applications of residual herbicides on dry soil, it stayed dry. The activation of those herbicides was greatly compromised. The drier the soil is, the faster it can be absorbed into the soil. When it’s absorbed, it’s not available.”

If moisture looks to be a concern, tillage is another option available to farmers. Burying weed seeds in the ground can be effective as a management tool, but there are weeds that it may not affect. Hager said ragweed and cockleburs are a few of the weeds that can germinate from several inches deep.

“If your primary target is something like waterhemp or palmer, those don’t normally germinate much deeper than a half inch in the soil,” Hager said.

Knowing a field is the key for any management practice, however, as each field has its own clock. Anderson said there isn’t a specific number of days that weeds need to be managed before yield potential is lost. The standard of late has been around four weeks or 28 days. However, she suggests keep an eye on what weather may be affecting the soil and what kind of establishment the weeds are showing to make the final decision.

“With environmental conditions or changes in the weed spectrum, it could be that this year it’s 21 days,” Anderson said. “That’s always the challenge, because we don’t know for sure when that critical time will be always. It depends on density and growing conditions.

“If you are in a total post-emerge system, it’s awful hard to be too early, but it’s really easy to be too late.”

