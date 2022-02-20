Small group of farmer-politicians bring rural message

XENIA, Ill. — There are nearly 200 members of the Missouri General Assembly, but you could probably count the farmers on your fingers and toes. And you may not need to take your shoes off.

“There are four of us in the Senate,” said Jason Bean, a Republican representing the 25th District in the Missouri Bootheel. “It’s a dwindling number, that’s for sure. There are a few in the House, but I don’t know how many.”

Bean grows cotton, corn, rice, soybeans, wheat and some watermelon. He represents a shrinking number of farmers who hold state and national political offices.

That hasn’t always been the case, of course. But as the nation has become more urbanized, the percentage of citizens who are directly involved in production agriculture has dwindled, as have their political representatives. The shift has presented farmer-politicians with challenges as well as opportunities.

“My biggest obstacle in the Senate is urban versus rural,” Bean said. “I have to do a lot of explaining. Agriculture is Missouri’s No. 1 industry and I have to remind them of that. It affects our everyday lives. You can cut out a few things but you can’t cut out agriculture.”

On the other side of the Mississippi River, Darren Bailey is a fellow minority. He knows of only a few members of the Illinois General Assembly other than himself who are full-time farmers. He believes part of his job is to take the message of agriculture to the citizenry.

“The farming community is going to have to step their game up and educate the public about literally where their food comes from,” said Bailey, R-Xenia, a member of the Illinois state Senate who is also a candidate for governor. “There is massive lack of understanding about that.”

Neither has been in office long. Bailey was elected to the Illinois House in 2019, garnering 76% of the vote in the conservative 109th District. He served one term, then ran for a Senate seat in 2021, sailing to a similarly lopsided victory. He announced a gubernatorial bid last year, vying to replace Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Bean ran unopposed for a Missouri Senate seat in 2020 and began his term in January 2021.

Not surprisingly, both are ranking members of their respective ag committees. Bean is vice chairman of the Missouri Senate’s ag committee while Bailey is the minority spokesman of the Democratic-controlled body in the Illinois Senate. Much of their advocacy, however, is performed outside the committees.

“There’s a lot going on, such as this whole Roundup thing, and GMO versus non-GMO,” Bailey said. “There’s a lot of ignorance, but that’s awesome because they may say something and that opens the door to some conversation and education.”

Bean has had the same experience, especially regarding the urban-rural divide.

“We have to make people understand,” he said. “So much of this is education. We’re educating people on the issues and how rural Missouri works.”

Bailey extols efforts to keep lawmakers informed not only of agricultural issues, but farming itself. Illinois Farm Bureau’s Adopt-A-Legislator program, launched in 2001, seeks to build long-term personal relationships between urban state legislators and farmers from across the state.

State Senate and House members are matched with a downstate farmer and a county or district office coordinates visits by urban lawmakers. The program has been a success, with more than 70 legislators connected to farmers. According to IFB, nearly every legislator in Cook County has joined the program.

“They’re eager to learn,” Bailey said. “Farm Bureau does a really good job. That’s positive. But unfortunately, when big money enters in, regulations — whether it’s chemical, manure, livestock or other issues — sometimes we are out-messaged by liberal media.”

Bean — whose father also served in the state Senate — never held elected office before being elected to the Missouri Senate. But he believes farmers have natural political abilities.

“Farming prepares you very well,” he said. “You work your tail off and everything’s looking good, and then three weeks later you get a hailstorm or flood and start all over. That’s good training for politics.”

