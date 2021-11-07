Shellady: You can tell a lot about a person watching them interact with animals

They say you can tell a lot about a person watching them interact with animals. I think this is true and was very evident in my life. My father loved animals — almost more than he loved people. I write a lot about my father in this column and other columns. He was a massive force in my life. He was a human, far from perfect, but one thing that can be said was that he was always trying to get better. He was always looking to improve, and he did so with an amazingly contagious happy attitude.

There were two big reasons he went in to farming. He always would preach to us kids that God was not making any more land. The other was that animals, at their core, were beautiful beasts. They had fears and happiness, just like we did, and he would always be working on connecting with them.

He was so envious of their loyalty. He enjoyed the raw solace of their meetings and was much more comfortable in the presence of animals than a lot of people.

It sounds crazy but his job had him packed into a trading pit at the Chicago Board of Trade and all he wanted was the countryside and animals. He had friends that were hunters but would often ask them, "What did Bambi ever do to you?"

He understood the fact that some or most hunters felt as though deer were vermin. They were bad for the crops. They were bad for the trees. They would overmultiply and end up suffering unless the herd was culled. But that wasn’t enough for him.

He was almost able to make them his pets. He knew he shouldn’t, but he just couldn’t help himself. When I was a young kid there was a particular buck that was not on our land but would slowly get comfortable in approaching my father on the other side of a barbed wire fence.

Now I am not a hunter, but this particular buck had a big rack of antlers — if that is how you say it. I could tell he was old.

This went on for a few seasons until one early Saturday morning my father and I drove into town for breakfast at the tavern/café. The tavern was right across the street from an old Sinclair gas station. You know the ones, green and white with a little dinosaur on the sign? One of the garage doors was open, even though the station wasn’t open yet for the day.

In one of the service bays, inside the garage, was my dad’s favorite buck, being bled out into the oil bay of this service station. My father visibly deflated. We didn’t get breakfast. We got back in his truck and went home. It was one of the only times that I saw my father cry.

We milked cows as well as ran a small cow/calf operation outside of our normal crops. The dairy was a tough thing to do. I learned a lot hanging around the barn finishing things my father asked me to complete.

He was tough, but fair. A man of common sense. I think I got it from him.

The world today is lacking common sense and I find it incredibly frustrating. The things I learned on our farm still sit with me today. They are lessons that work in pretty much any aspect of my life whether I may be in the concrete canyons of London or New York or the countryside of Italy or California.

I mentioned it the other day when I was in a Panera Bread coffeehouse on a college campus watching nobody talk to each other. I was watching everyone buried in their laptops or phones. I was watching everybody keep to themselves, mesmerized by the technology in front of them.

I asked the gentleman that I was meeting for lunch if any of these highly educated people sitting around us knew what a coffee bean looked like. I asked him if they had any idea of the wheat that went into the bread in their chicken salad sandwich or even where their chicken came from — he guessed not. I agreed with him. The problem is that he is 68 and I am 56.

We seem to have lost that connection with the land, that connection with the animals. Maybe the torch will be taken up by the kids that I watched at the FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week. It is nice to see all those young people that are interested in ag.

The problem is that there was only 70,000 of them. Think of the millions of young people in colleges across the country and you can see that we are vastly outnumbered. Tech is cool and in the headlines. Farming not so much.

The funny thing is that they are both connected at the hip — hybrids, medicines and feed are all the result of amazing technologies. Heck, I have mentioned our big-animal vet on our farm and if you knew what he made (he deserves every penny of it) you would understand why vet schools are so hard to get in to nowadays.

So fast forward to where my father and I were partners in the trading pits of Chicago for exactly one year – 2001. We stood shoulder to shoulder, sweaty and hoarse, everyday for one year. The best year, professionally, of my life. I had just returned from London, and he was getting ready to retire.

It was so much fun and made me appreciate his abilities so much more. You had to witness it to understand it. And to have him retire at the end of that year, hang up his cleats, and get diagnosed with Alzheimer’s three months late was a body blow. Life is fleeting and unkind. Make sure you shrug off the bad and embrace the good. It is healthy to do so.

Before he left the pits for good, I spotted him on the phone, which rarely happened, outside of the pit, trying to have a private conversation. I could tell he was engaged, trying to hear everything that was being told to him. I left the pit to make sure he was all right. And when I asked him, he looked up from the phone with tears in his eyes to tell me it was his vet on the phone, he lost one of his prized dairy cows — he had a name for her that I can’t remember today but that was how he rolled.

Outside of his parents passing, that was one of the other times I saw him cry.

He so loved his animals.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News.

